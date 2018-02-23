Stoltenberg: Russia is Interfering with the Interior Affairs of the Balkan Countries

We have information that Russia is trying to interfere with the internal affairs of the Western Balkan countries. This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, quoted by BGNES. He adds that any external interference is unacceptable. According to him there are data that testify to the increased Russian influence in the region.

Stoltenberg stressed that all Balkan states should be able to resist and intercept attempts to intervene. "We are very closely following the situation in the Western Balkans, we have a presence in the region," the Alliance Secretary General said.

