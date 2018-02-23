Dozens Died After a Crash in Peru

Bulgaria: Dozens Died After a Crash in Peru Source: Twitter

44 people died after a double-decker bus overturned on a highway in Peru and fell into a 200-meter ravine. 20 people are injured. Most were transported with military helicopter to hospitals, bTV reported.

The incident happened shortly after midnight near the mouth of the Okon River near Arequipa. The reasons are not yet known. Such accidents caused by negligent driving or poor maintenance of mountain roads take the lives of dozens of people a year in Peru. In January, 52 people died in a car accident, the worst accident in the Latin American country in four decades.

