An Armed Sheriff did not Help in the Shooting at a High School in the US

February 23, 2018, Friday
Bulgaria: An Armed Sheriff did not Help in the Shooting at a High School in the US

An armed sheriff has not stopped the bloody bathroom in a high school in Florida, Newsbg reported, citing AP.

Sheriff Scott Peterson was in the area of ​​Margery Stoneman Douglas High School during the attack, but he did not come in to help. A week ago Nicholas Cruz shot 17 people in high school. He is a member of the white nationalist militant group "The Republic of Florida," the US media reported.

President Donald Trump even suggested that teachers should be armed in class in order to prevent mass shootings. Meanwhile, it became known that US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) officials did not respond properly to received reports of shooter Nicholas Cruz. As of January 5, a person has warned the FBI about the strangeness of Cruz. The boy left alarming posts on social networks, but no one paid attention to them.

