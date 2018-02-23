Bulgarian Interior Minister: We do not Have Pressure on Our Border with Turkey

Bulgaria: Bulgarian Interior Minister: We do not Have Pressure on Our Border with Turkey

''Our relations with Turkey to guard the common border are excellent, very good. And, according to Frontex, European deputies who were on our border, they are surprised to find that there is zero pressure.''

This is what Interior Minister Valentin Radev told BNT and added that we have 84 percent fewer migrants than last year.

''In our country they are about 3000-4000. We have until November to absorb EUR 160 million in the integrated border guard system'', he added.

According to him, the existing video surveillance is maintained and working.

