New Earthquake of Magnitude 3.8 on the Richter Scale in Asenovgrad
Society » ENVIRONMENT | February 23, 2018, Friday // 09:55|
archive
A new earthquake of 3,8 on the Richter scale was registered near Asenovgrad about 1 o'clock last night.
The earthquake has an epicenter of about 3 km. from Asenovgrad. We recall that an earthquake of magnitude 4.6 to 2 km from Asenovgrad was registered yesterday. It was felt strongly both in Plovdiv and on the high floors in Sofia.
