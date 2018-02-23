New Earthquake of Magnitude 3.8 on the Richter Scale in Asenovgrad

Bulgaria: New Earthquake of Magnitude 3.8 on the Richter Scale in Asenovgrad

A new earthquake of 3,8 on the Richter scale was registered near Asenovgrad about 1 o'clock last night.

The earthquake has an epicenter of about 3 km. from Asenovgrad. We recall that an earthquake of magnitude 4.6 to 2 km from Asenovgrad was registered yesterday. It was felt strongly both in Plovdiv and on the high floors in Sofia.

