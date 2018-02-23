New Earthquake Measuring 3.8 on the Richter Scale near Asenovgrad

A new earthquake was recorded near Asenovgrad about 1:15 minutes this night, the National Institute of Geophysics, Geodesy and Geography at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences announced. The epicenter of the quake was 20 kilometers deep. No injuries and destruction are reported.

Local residents report that the earthquake has lasted a short time - a few seconds - and was felt in Plovdiv, the BNR reported. Last night in the area, near the villages of Katunitsa and Krumovo, there was an earthquake of magnitude 4.8. It was followed by a number of secondary shocks, but there was no evidence of serious damage and injuries.

