Bulgaria is the Fourth in the EU in the Number of Deliberate Murders

Bulgaria ranks fourth in the European Union by number of intentional killings. This is the latest Eurostat data for 2016, according to News.bg.

Eurostat's analysis is on the occasion of the European Crime Victims Day. Only three Baltic republics - Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia - are in front of us. The smallest number victims of murder are registered in Austria, the Netherlands and Spain. The coefficient of Bulgaria is 1.8 per cent.

According to the data of the national statistics, in Bulgaria in 2016, there were 79 murders and 26 attempted murders. The number of physical abuse offenses is 820. For the same year, the NSI reported 97 convictions for murders at different times and 100 persons were convicted.

At the same time, the rate of criminal activity in Bulgaria has decreased significantly over a 5-year period - from 600 to 450 criminals per 100 thousand, added bTV.