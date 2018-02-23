“Blue Room” for Hearing of Child Victims of Crime Opened in Vratsa

Bulgaria's Deputy Minister of Justice Evgeni Stoyanov opened a "blue room" in the Northern Bulgarian city of Vratsa for hearing of child victims and perpetrators of crimes, the Ministry of Justice announced on 22nd of February. The special room was built and equipped by the Ministry of Justice with the financial support of the Bulgarian-Swiss Cooperation Programme under the project "Strengthening the Legal and Institutional Capacity of the Judicial System in the Field of Justice for Children".

The opening ceremony was attended by the mayor of the Municipality of Vratsa Kalin Kamenov; the representative of the Swiss Embassy Olga Yoncheva; the head of the project Trifon Trifonov; the Chairs of the District and the Regional Court in Vratsa - Nadya Pelovska and Vassil Ganov; prosecutors; social assistance experts; psychologists; members of the Bar Association in the city.

Every magistrate, police officer and social worker working with children knows how important the "blue room" is for achieving greater confidence and efficiency in hearing children in both criminal and civil proceedings," said the deputy - minister Stoyanov.

He noted that in order to protect the best interest of the children in the region of Vratsa, several institutions have joined forces to ensure the organization and coordination of the use of the room by all institutions working with children - the Municipality of Vratsa, which provides free of charge premises, Vratsa District Court and Vratsa Regional Court.

The mayor of Vratsa Kalin Kamenov expressed confidence that local experts qualified for work with children and representatives of the judicial system will create a high level of organization and teamwork in relation to the hearing of minors and juveniles, and the best protection of their rights. He added that the "blue room" could also be used by their colleagues in the area.

Deputy Minister Stoyanov reminded that in the recent 2 years, with the financial support of the Bulgarian-Swiss Cooperation Programme, the Ministry of Justice opened "blue rooms" in other cities in Bulgaria including Varna, Pleven and Kozloduy.



Source: BNT