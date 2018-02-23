Today will be Cloudy, Snow in Far Northwest Areas

Cloudy weather today, snow in the far northwest areas. Breaking clouds over Southwestern Bulgaria. Light wind from east-northeast. The maximum temperatures will reach 3°C and 8°C, in the far southwest areas up to 10°C – 13°C, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology told FOCUS News Agency.



The Black Sea coast will be cloudy, with light to moderate northeast wind and maximum temperatures of 5°C -7°C.



The mountains will be mostly cloudy. Light wind will blow from the eastern quarter, at the highest peaks of Rila and Pirin mountains - from west-southwest. The maximum temperature at 1,200 m will be around 3°C, at 2,000 m around minus 2°C.