Today will be Cloudy, Snow in Far Northwest Areas
Cloudy weather today, snow in the far northwest areas. Breaking clouds over Southwestern Bulgaria. Light wind from east-northeast. The maximum temperatures will reach 3°C and 8°C, in the far southwest areas up to 10°C – 13°C, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology told FOCUS News Agency.
The Black Sea coast will be cloudy, with light to moderate northeast wind and maximum temperatures of 5°C -7°C.
The mountains will be mostly cloudy. Light wind will blow from the eastern quarter, at the highest peaks of Rila and Pirin mountains - from west-southwest. The maximum temperature at 1,200 m will be around 3°C, at 2,000 m around minus 2°C.
- » Municipality in Veliko Tarnovo Will Place Filters on the Chimneys in the City Agaist Air Pollution
- » New Earthquake Measuring 3.8 on the Richter Scale near Asenovgrad
- » New Earthquake of Magnitude 3.8 on the Richter Scale in Asenovgrad
- » EU's Top Court Says Poland Breached Air Pollution Rules
- » German Court to Decide on Fate of 15 million Diesel Cars
- » Earthquakes with a Force of More than 4 on the Richter Scale Near the Greek Islands of Zakynthos and Crete