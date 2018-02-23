U.N. Security Council to Vote Friday on Demand for Syria Truce

The United Nations Security Council will vote at 11 a.m. EST (1600 GMT) on Friday on a draft resolution demanding a 30-day truce in Syria to allow aid deliveries and medical evacuations, said Kuwait’s U.N. mission, the council president for February, Reuters reported.

It was not immediately clear how Syrian ally Russia, which holds Security Council veto power, would vote on the text drafted by Sweden and Kuwait.

A resolution needs nine votes in favor and no vetoes by Russia, China, the United States, Britain or France.

