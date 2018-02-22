Serbian President Alexander Vucic will be on a Working Visit to Bulgaria Tomorrow

February 22, 2018, Thursday
Serbian President Alexander Vucic will be on a Working Visit to Bulgaria Tomorrow

Serbian President Alexander Vucic will be on a working visit to Bulgaria tomorrow, February 23, at the invitation of the head of state Rumen Radev. This was announced by the press-secretariat of the head of state.

Among the topics of the visit will be the European integration of Serbia, the prospects for the Western Balkans region in the context of the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the EU, the bilateral relations between Bulgaria and Serbia, and in particular the connection along our common border.

In 11.40 the two presidents will give joint press conference.

During his visit, Serbian President Alexander Vucic will meet with National Assembly President Tsveta Karaiancheva and Deputy Prime Minister for Justice Reform and Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva.

Tags: tsveta karaiancheva, Ekaterina Zaharieva, Rumen Radev, Serbia, Alexander Vucic
