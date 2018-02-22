A Breakthrough in uTorrent Puts at Risk the Safety of Millions of Users

Crime | February 22, 2018, Thursday // 13:36| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: A Breakthrough in uTorrent Puts at Risk the Safety of Millions of Users Източник: pixabay

A problem in the popular uTorrent tracker puts at risk the cyber-security of millions of users.

The breakthrough is in both the desktop version of Windows and the mobile applications for Android and iOS, TechRadar reported.

It allows hackers not only to see all the torrents you download but also to take advantage of installing unnoticed malware on your device. Creators of the popular torrent website are now up to date and are working on an update to restore uTorrent's normal operation.

While this happens, be careful if you use the program, especially on the computer, experts advise.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: uTorrent, risk, users, Windows, iOS, cybercrime
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria