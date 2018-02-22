A Breakthrough in uTorrent Puts at Risk the Safety of Millions of Users

A problem in the popular uTorrent tracker puts at risk the cyber-security of millions of users.

The breakthrough is in both the desktop version of Windows and the mobile applications for Android and iOS, TechRadar reported.

It allows hackers not only to see all the torrents you download but also to take advantage of installing unnoticed malware on your device. Creators of the popular torrent website are now up to date and are working on an update to restore uTorrent's normal operation.

While this happens, be careful if you use the program, especially on the computer, experts advise.