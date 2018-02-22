Johannes Hahn: EU to Back Starting Entry Talks With Albania, Republic of Macedonia

The European Union will recommend starting accession talks with Albania and the Republic of Macedonia, widening the bloc’s push into the Western Balkans, according to Enlargement Commissioner Johannes Hahn.

“The EU Commission will soon recommend, most likely by the summer, that member states begin accession negotiations with Albania and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia,” Hahn said in an interview with Germany’s Die Welt newspaper published Thursday. “We believe that both countries have made important reforms in the past, and are thus qualified for this step.”