Boyko Borisov will have Dinner with European Leaders at Hertoginnedal Castle near Brussels

Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel organized a meeting of 12 European leaders this evening, including Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, the Belgian government announced.

They will have dinner at Hertoginnedal castle near Brussels. The talks are on the eve of the informal summit of the 27 European leaders tomorrow in Brussels.

German Chancellor Merkel, French President Macron and the leaders of nine other European countries will attend the dinner tonight.

