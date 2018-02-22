Boyko Borisov will have Dinner with European Leaders at Hertoginnedal Castle near Brussels
boykoborissov.bg
Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel organized a meeting of 12 European leaders this evening, including Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, the Belgian government announced.
Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel organized a meeting of 12 European leaders this evening, including Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, the Belgian government announced.
They will have dinner at Hertoginnedal castle near Brussels. The talks are on the eve of the informal summit of the 27 European leaders tomorrow in Brussels.
German Chancellor Merkel, French President Macron and the leaders of nine other European countries will attend the dinner tonight.
- » Bulgaria and Saudi Arabia will Develop a Strategic Partnership
- » Bulgaria's President Receives Saudi Foreign Minister
- » Visit of Austrian Chancellor Postponed to March 15
- » North Korea Canceled at the Last Minute a Meeting with Mike Pence
- » The Meeting of the Austrian Chancellor with Borisov is Postponed due to Health Reasons
- » Bulgaria and Cape Verde will Cooperate in Tourism and Education
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)