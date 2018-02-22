Bulgaria's commercial vehicle registrations rise 19% y/y in Jan

Politics » DOMESTIC | February 22, 2018, Thursday // 11:13| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's commercial vehicle registrations rise 19% y/y in Jan pixabay.com

Registrations of new light commercial vehicles in Bulgaria rose by 18.5% year-on-year to 326 in January, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association, ACEA, said on Thursday.

Data on registrations of medium and heavy commercial vehicles, buses and coaches in Bulgaria was not available.

Registrations of new light commercial vehicles in the EU, excluding Malta, were up by 7.8% on the year to 153,680 in January, ACEA said.

In January 2017, light commercial vehicles' registrations in Bulgaria decreased by an annual 0.7% to 275, quoted by See News. 

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: European Automobile Manufacturers Association, heavy commercial vehicles, registration
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria