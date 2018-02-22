Bulgaria's commercial vehicle registrations rise 19% y/y in Jan
Registrations of new light commercial vehicles in Bulgaria rose by 18.5% year-on-year to 326 in January, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association, ACEA, said on Thursday.
Data on registrations of medium and heavy commercial vehicles, buses and coaches in Bulgaria was not available.
Registrations of new light commercial vehicles in the EU, excluding Malta, were up by 7.8% on the year to 153,680 in January, ACEA said.
In January 2017, light commercial vehicles' registrations in Bulgaria decreased by an annual 0.7% to 275, quoted by See News.
