Bulgaria and Saudi Arabia will Develop a Strategic Partnership

''During the meeting with my Saudi counterpartAdel Al-Jubeir, I stressed that Bulgaria attaches the key importance to the development of its relations with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Between our two countries there is a strong potential for cooperation in various sectors of strategic importance - economic, investment, security, counterterrorism and radicalization.'' This was stated by the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva on her Facebook Page.



''We have a clear action plan that will soon lead to a concrete implementation of programs and projects that will be visible to citizens of both countries'', she pointed out.



According to her words, they discussed the favorable conditions that Bulgaria provides for foreign investment.