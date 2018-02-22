Air France Workers Go on Strike for Pay Hike

Various unions have called Air France airline workers to go on strike on February 22 to demand a 6 percent salary increase, pointed out the organizers in a statement.

The strike seeks to show disagreement with the company's decision to increase salaries by one percent, which workers consider 'an act of begging'.



According to the call, the expected increase is insufficient to compensate for the rise in the costs of living, as well as the freezing of salaries since 2011.



Three pilot unions, two flight attendants and five airline workers are participating in the call for the demonstration, the most important in the European nation and one of the most important at an international level.



Air France experienced an employee strike in the summer of 2016 to protest the terms of the renewal of the collective bargaining agreement, for which the company had to cancel about a thousand flights./plenglish.com