Earthquakes with a Force of More than 4 on the Richter Scale Near the Greek Islands of Zakynthos and Crete

Society » ENVIRONMENT | February 22, 2018, Thursday // 10:05| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Earthquakes with a Force of More than 4 on the Richter Scale Near the Greek Islands of Zakynthos and Crete pixabay.com

The magnitude 5.0 natural disaster hit at 11.44pm GMT yesterday in the Ionian Sea to the west of the paradise, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

Thousands of quakes are reported in Greece every year with Zakynthos being the victim of severe shakes in the past.

Buildings in the region have a safety code that needs to be followed due to the region’s vulnerability to natural disasters.

Zakynthos Island, also known as Zante, is positioned on the Ionian Sea.

An earthquake of magnitude 4 on the Richter was previously felt alongside the island of Crete. The epicenter of the earthquake was in the sea a hundred kilometers southeast of the island ten kilometers deep. There are no reports of injuries and destruction.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria