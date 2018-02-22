Earthquakes with a Force of More than 4 on the Richter Scale Near the Greek Islands of Zakynthos and Crete
The magnitude 5.0 natural disaster hit at 11.44pm GMT yesterday in the Ionian Sea to the west of the paradise, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).
Thousands of quakes are reported in Greece every year with Zakynthos being the victim of severe shakes in the past.
Buildings in the region have a safety code that needs to be followed due to the region’s vulnerability to natural disasters.
Zakynthos Island, also known as Zante, is positioned on the Ionian Sea.
An earthquake of magnitude 4 on the Richter was previously felt alongside the island of Crete. The epicenter of the earthquake was in the sea a hundred kilometers southeast of the island ten kilometers deep. There are no reports of injuries and destruction.
