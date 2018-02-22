Bulgarian Ombudsman will Now be Elected by Open Ballot System

Politics » DOMESTIC | February 22, 2018, Thursday
The Ombudsman will now be elected by open ballot system. This became a fact with the amendments to the Ombudsman Act, adopted at second reading, BGNES reported.

The Ombudsman has been elected by secret ballot. According to the changes, a proposal for the election of an ombudsman will be able to make not only MPs and parliamentary groups but also non-profit legal entities. The  chosen as an ombudsman is to be considered a candidate who has received the votes of more than half of the deputies.

Deputy Ombudsman will be elected by the National Assembly one month after the election of the Ombudsman at his suggestion.

