14,000 Cigarettes Seized in Anti-tobacco Smuggling Operations across the Country

Specialized operations against the smuggling of excise goods in the country continue, the Ministry of Interior announced on 21st of February. Trading establishments and homes in Byala Slatina, Lyubimets, Harmanli, Dimitrovgrad and Kotel were checked.

On 20th of February, during a check in a private home in Byala Slatina, 7,580 cigarettes without Bulgarian excise labels were seized. Fast-track police investigation was opened. Police officers from Lyubimets, Harmanli and Dimitrovgrad seized cigarettes and tobacco without excise labels. A total of 6,900 pieces of cigarettes and 2.1 kg of chopped tobacco were seized during checks in homes and cafes. Acts were issued under the Excise Duties and Tax Warehouses Act.

Five retail outlets and private homes were inspected on the territory of Kotel. 600 pieces of cigarettes were seized from a store in the village of Yablanovo, and 860 cigarettes without excise labels were found in the home of a 47 year old E. H.