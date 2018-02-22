Cloudy today, Rain in Many Places

It will be cloudy today with rain in many places, in northern Bulgaria and mountain areas the rain will mix with snow. The rainfall in Eastern Bulgaria will be more significant, the southwest parts of the country will see little rain, breaking clouds in the afternoon.

Light northeast wind will continue to blow, increasing to moderate in the Danube plain and Eastern Bulgaria.

The maximum temperatures will reach 1°C to 6°C, in the southwest regions up to 10-11°C, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology told Focus News Agency.