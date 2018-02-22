Cloudy today, Rain in Many Places

Society » ENVIRONMENT | February 22, 2018, Thursday // 09:42| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Cloudy today, Rain in Many Places pixabay.com

It will be cloudy today with rain in many places, in northern Bulgaria and mountain areas the rain will mix with snow. The rainfall in Eastern Bulgaria will be more significant, the southwest parts of the country will see little rain, breaking clouds in the afternoon.

Light northeast wind will continue to blow, increasing to moderate in the Danube plain and Eastern Bulgaria.

The maximum temperatures will reach 1°C to 6°C, in the southwest regions up to 10-11°C,  the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology told Focus News Agency.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: National Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), weather, rainy, clouds
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria