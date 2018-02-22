An Earthquake of Magnitude 4.8 on the Richter Scale in Plovdiv And Asenovgrad

A 4.8 earthquake on the Richter scale was felt in  Plovdiv and Asenovgrad, the correspondent of BGNES reported. The epicenter of the earthquake is 2 km north-east of Asenovgrad, 17 km southeast of Plovdiv with a depth of 10 km.

Some citizens who are closer to the epicenter in Asenovgrad and the surrounding area report that they have experienced intense and prolonged shaking.

Most people also report that the strong earthquake has awakened them. There is no panic, no material damage. The earthquake was felt on the high floors in the capital, adds the editor-in-chief at BGNES.

According to data from the Euro-Mediterranean seismological center, the earthquake has shook Northern Greece, it is also felt in parts of Macedonia.

