A Large Scale Forum will Discuss Double Standards in Food on April 30th

The topic of double standards in food will be discussed at a large forum in Bulgaria on April 30th.

This was announced by Ombudsman Maya Manolova in Plovdiv, quoted by Focus. The forum "Double food standards - to put the problem at the table" will be under the auspices of Prime Minister Boyko Borisov and will take place within the framework of the Bulgarian presidency of Europe.

"I think that the Bulgarian Presidency is the appropriate forum in which to protect the dignity of Bulgarian citizens and children that they are the first category of European citizens and deserve to consume the same food like every other part of the EU," Manolova commented.

According to Manolova, the supply of food from the same brand but with a different composition is a scam. There are ingredients with deviations in food and no one can tell to what extent these deviations are acceptable. "It is a good that the topic is already becoming largely discussed in whole Europe," she said.

Last year, the authorities in Bulgaria made a lot of effort to check whether there were double standards for food - officials were buying goods from abroad, doing research, reading labels. It was found that differences in the content between the goods bought in Bulgaria and their analogues from Germany, Austria, France, Italy almost did not exist.

The other eastern countries, where the topic is very popular, have identified serious disparities and have therefore fought against "second quality" food battle.