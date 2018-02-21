19 Children were Injured in a Car Accident in Germany

Several cars and a school bus crashed in the German city of Dortmund, where 19 children were injured, DPA reported.

The bus was carrying about 40 children for swimming lessons when it hit several cars and hung a traffic light, then knocked on a wall.

In the crash his front glass was broken, and debris spilled along the way.

18 of the injured children traveled on the bus and one was injured in one of the other cars involved in the accident.

According to an initial investigation, the crash occurred when a car came out of a side street on the main road and its driver did not see the coming bus.

