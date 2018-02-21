Erdogan Ordered the Infidelity to be Forbidden by Law
Turkish President Recep Erdogan has ordered the Ministry of Justice in Ankara to prepare legal amendments to prohibit infidelity, Hurriyet Daily News reported.
"Our President speaks to the Minister of Justice and gives instructions, and now our friends are working on the topic," Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Calan told a press conference. He added that effective administrative and legal measures against violence against children are being prepared.
Yesterday, Erdogan himself said the government was wrong by abandoning attempts to criminalize infidelity in 2014. Then it caused problems in Turkey's accession talks in the EU.
"I have to say that in the EU process we made a mistake ... This is a subject in which Turkey differs from most Western countries," Erdogan said.
