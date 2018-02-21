Macron is Planning Tougher Rules on Asylum in France

Emmanuel Macron's government will propose stricter laws on immigration and asylum on Wednesday, Reuters reported.

Emmanuel Macron's government will propose stricter laws on immigration and asylum on Wednesday, Reuters reported.

The bill provides for doubling from 45 to 90 days the period for which illegal migrants can be detained, as well as shortening the asylum application procedure. Illegal crossing of the borders of France will be considered a crime, which will be punished by one year imprisonment and fines.

The government says it wants to be both rigorous and fair about the issue of immigration. The draft law aims to make it easier for minors to take refuge and halve the time it takes for authorities to consider asylum applications. Although Macron's parliamentary majority, made up of left and right politicians, has so far been very united, government plans to regulate migration are causing concern in its human rights ranges. However, planned measures may be popular among voters. According to a sociological survey of the company Behe ​​A, 63 percent of French voters believe that there are too many immigrants in France. In 2017, a record number of asylum applications were registered in the country, over 100,000.

Macron, France, Immigration and Asylum Affairs
