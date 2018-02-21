Scientists have Discovered the Exact Amount of Money that Can Buy Happiness

It turns out that money can buy happiness. But for that you do not need as much as you think.

A massive study, published in Nature Human Behavior magazine, analyzes data for 1.7 million people from 164 countries. And it finds out that there is an amount that is most associated with satisfaction and prosperity. That is, a USD 75,000-year salary. The people who have this profit claim to be the happiest.

However, this refers to the daily needs. When we talk about long-term happiness, for higher purposes, then the amount is around $ 95,000 a year.



Researchers have not found differences between men and women about the amounts that make them happy. However, at the level of education, things are different - people with higher education need a lot more money to feel satisfied, mostly because of its higher expectations of life and more frequent comparisons with others.