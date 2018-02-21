Greece-Macedonia Name Row Edging Towards Solution, Says Merkel

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | February 21, 2018, Wednesday
Bulgaria: Greece-Macedonia Name Row Edging Towards Solution, Says Merkel Източник: pixabay

Macedonia is closer than any time in the last decade to settling a long-standing dispute over its name with Greece which has thwarted Skopje’s ambitions to join NATO and the European Union, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday, quoted by Reuters. 

“I am very pleased and relieved that .. there is movement in the talks,” Merkel told reporters at a joint news conference with Macedonian Premier Zoran Zaev.

“In the last ten years, the solution has not been as close as now and it would be wonderful if the remaining difficulties can be bridged,” she said.

Greece objects to the former Yugoslav republic’s use of the name Macedonia, arguing that it could imply territorial claims over its own northern region of the same name.
