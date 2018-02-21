Artificial Intelligence may Fall into Bad Hands
The rapid development of artificial intelligence increases the risk of its malicious use by states threatening world peace, criminals and terrorists, warns a new report quoted by Reuters and the France press.
The study was published by 26 experts in the field of artificial intelligence, cyber security and robotics at the Cambridge, Oxford, Yale and non-governmental organizations. They urge governments and all stakeholders to limit potential threats related to artificial intelligence.
Researchers say malicious use of artificial intelligence poses immediate threats to digital, physical and political security because it allows large-scale, precisely targeted and highly effective attacks. The study focuses on scenarios that may become reality in the next five years.
They underline that terrorists can carry out cyber attacks to crash autonomous cars or turn widespread commercial drones into weapons.
