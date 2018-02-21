Body of an Elderly Man Emerged on the Burgas Beach

The body of an elderly man was discovered on the beach of Burgas. Witnesses filed a signal around 7.30 am. A team of police and an ambulance were sent to the site in the area of ​​Florata.



The body was taken to an autopsy to find out the exact reasons that led to the death of the 81-year-old man. The man lived in the Lazur complex. On unconfirmed information, he left a suicide note to his relatives shortly before leaving his home. Months ago he found himself suffering from an incurable disease.



Traces of body violence have not been detected. The basic version of the crime scene is suicide.