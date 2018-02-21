Body of an Elderly Man Emerged on the Burgas Beach

Society » INCIDENTS | February 21, 2018, Wednesday // 15:28| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Body of an Elderly Man Emerged on the Burgas Beach Archive

The body of an elderly man was discovered on the beach of Burgas. Witnesses filed a signal around 7.30 am. A team of police and an ambulance were sent to the site in the area of ​​Florata.
 
The body was taken to an autopsy to find out the exact reasons that led to the death of the 81-year-old man. The man lived in the Lazur complex. On unconfirmed information, he left a suicide note to his relatives shortly before leaving his home. Months ago he found himself suffering from an incurable disease.
 
Traces of body violence have not been detected. The basic version of the crime scene is suicide.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Burgas, elderly man, dead, suicide
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria