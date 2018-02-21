American Woman is Suing Twitter, Facebook and Google

A Chicago woman who was in a café in Paris during the 2015 terrorist attacks is sueing Twitter, Facebook and Google, claiming that they had helped to expand the Islamic State group by giving it access to social media, the Associated Press reported.

The Chicago Sun Times newspaper reported that Mandy Palmucci has filed a lawsuit in Chicago last week.

The claim states that she was in a café in Paris when more than 12 people were killed there and that she was emotionally damaged.

In the attacks on a café, stadium and concert hall in the French capital, 130 people died. The "Islamic State" took responsibility for the attacks. Facebook said there was no room on their platform for those involved in terrorism, nor for content that supports such an activity.

Twitter and Google did not respond to the newspaper's queries for comment. Similar litigation was also filed elsewhere but was rejected on the grounds that the law exempts online content providers from user-posted content.