Bulgarian Was Appointed For Director General of Eurostat

Mariana Kotzeva was appointed Director General of Eurostat by the European Commission on 21 February 2018. She is not only the first Bulgarian Director-General of the European Commission but also the first woman at the helm of Eurostat.

Ms Kotzeva held the post of Acting Director-General of Eurostat from 1 January 2017. She joined Eurostat as a special adviser in 2012, becoming its Deputy Director-General in 2014.

Prior to joining the European Commission, Ms Kotzeva was the Head of Bulgaria’s National Statistical Institute. She also held a number of high-level consulting posts in the Bulgarian and foreign administrations, and led international projects for the United Nations and the World Bank.

Ms Kotzeva has a Master's degree in economics and a PhD in statistics and econometrics. She is an Associate Professor of Statistics at the University of National and World Economy in Sofia.