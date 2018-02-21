Night Public Transport in Sofia from the Spring

From spring, Sofia municipality launches night-time public transport.
 
With a card for 2 leva, the Sofia citizens will be able to use all the lines that will continue to move after midnight.

The vehicles that will be tested at night are still being carefully selected. It is clear, however, that the subway will not be among them.

The chairman of the municipal transport committee, Ekaterina Yordanova, commented that after the test period the local authorities will decide whether it makes sense to introduce a permanent night transport and what means will be needed for this.

