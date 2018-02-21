New Scandal with the Far Right in Austria

The Austrian weekly Falter publishes material for a newly found brochure of anti-Semitic songs celebrating the Holocaust, reported by BTA from Vienna.

The brochure is by the Viennese youth company "Bruna Sudetia", in which the incoming members are students. The chairman of this company is Herwig Götschober, one of the members of the public relations department of Transport Minister Norbert Hofer of the Austrian Freedom Party's quota and the presidential candidate in the last presidential election. In a first reaction from the Cabinet, the Minister said that Herwig Götschober did not know anything about this brochure, the organization's brochure was different and did not look the same in appearance or in the content of Falter's facsimile published in the newspaper. The editorial of the newspaper features a copy of the booklet with songs in which there are no traces of the anti-Semitic texts. The songs are somewhat the same as in the recently found brochure of the German organization, but there are also other texts of anti-Semitic songs and passages in which the German Reich is celebrated.

Herwig Götschober, who is a district councilor in the Leopoldstadt district of Vienna, which has been inhabited for centuries by Jews, has been urged by the mayor of the area, Ursula Lichtenegger, to resign immediately. In a press release, she says:

"It is inconceivable for the Jewish community to have such a representative of the regional government in the future."

The Bruna Sudetia organization also strongly denies having such brochures. It has become known that legal measures are being considered against the newspaper's editorial office. The reaction of the opposition Social Democratic Party and the NEOS was also delayed. Sabine Statz, one of the Social Democrats' spokesmen, has urged immediate action to be taken. NEOS spokeswoman, Stephanie Chrisper, urged Chancellor Sebastian Kurtz to end his "deafening silence" on these issues.