Netherlands Has Granted Asylum to More Than 70% of Turkish Coup Suspects Since 2016

The Netherlands has granted asylum to 73 percent of Turkish suspects linked to the Gülen network, widely accused to have orchestrated the deadly coup attempt on July 15, 2016, according to a report on Feb. 21 by the BBC’s Turkish service, Hurriyet reported.



A total of 509 asylum applications were made by Turkish nationals to the Dutch government in 2017, the broadcaster reported, citing official records.



According to the Dutch TV station NOS, a majority of those who were granted asylum in Holland were Gülen sympathizers.

Since Turkey’s failed coup last year, the Netherlands has granted asylum to eight supporters of the network of United States-based Islamic preacher Fethullah Gülen, Netherlands Association of Asylum Lawyers (VAJN) chair Jan Eikelboom has said, the BBC’s Turkish service reported on Oct. 19.



The eight individuals accused in Turkey over their alleged role in the July 15, 2016 coup attempt were granted asylum on the grounds that there was a “risk of them suffering oppression in Turkey,” Eikelboom said.



The Dutch government said the number of Turkish citizens seeking asylum in the Netherlands has gradually been rising since 2016, mirroring trends elsewhere in Europe. There were 56 asylum applications in the Netherlands from Turkey in 2015 but this figure was 235 in 2016. In just the first eight months of 2017, 309 Turkish citizens sought asylum in the Netherlands.