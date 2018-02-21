Bulgaria's President Receives Saudi Foreign Minister

President Rumen Radev of Republic of Bulgaria received here today Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir who conveyed to him the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince, Vice President of the Council of Ministers and Minister of Defense, SPAreported.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways of enhancing them in all fields.

The meeting was attended by Saudi Ambassador to the Republic of Bulgaria Misfer bin Abdulrahman Al Ghasseb and the Director General of the Office of Minister of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Khalid bin Musaed Al-Anqari.

