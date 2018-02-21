Trump with First Steps to Apply Stricter Weapon Control

US President Donald Trump, with first steps towards tighter control of arms. He ordered the Justice Ministry to ban all the mechanisms that turn rifles into automatic weapons. The latest case of such mass shooting was in October when a man killed 58 people in Las Vegas, BNT reported.

Meanwhile, actor George Clooney and his wife announced they are donating $ 500,000 to support the Firearms Control Demonstration Schedule scheduled for March 24 in Washington. It is organized by school survivors in Florida, where 17 people were killed last Wednesday. A Quinnipic Institute survey published yesterday shows that nearly two out of every three Americans believe there should be stricter firearms laws.