Parliament removes Valeri Zhablyanov as Deputy Speaker

The Parliament approved the request from Citizens for European Development of Bulgaria (GERB) to dismiss Valeri Zhablyanov as Deputy President of the Parliament, BNT reports. The proposal was adopted with 110 to 71 votes. Only the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) voted against it, saying it is contrary to the parliament rules and the constitution, while the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) did not participate in the vote.

GERB requested the dismissal on the grounds of Valeri Zhablyanov’s statements against the friendship treaty with Macedonia, violation of order in the Parliament on February 1 during the tribute to the victims of the communist regime and his statement in BSP’s declaration against the procession in memory of Lukov that the special court after the communist coup of 1944 was “necessary and inevitable wartime justice.”

Historians define the so-called People's Court as a political process to deal with uncomfortable opponents. It took place immediately after the coup of September 9, 1944. As a result of the National Court, several Bulgarian governments, MPs from the National Assembly, the public and military elite of the Kingdom of Bulgaria were killed. "The People's Court should not be justified. The three big ones - Stalin, Roosevelt and Churchill - decided to punish war criminals

In Germany, during the Nuremberg trial, where the main culprits were indicted for the carnage during the World War II, we have 12 sentenced to death. There are, of course, other processes in Germany, but in no case the number of those convicted and killed is not enough for this impressive number of people killed in Bulgaria - more than 2,730 people, "said Georgi Markov, according to BGNES.