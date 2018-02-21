Bulgaria will Host a Joint Business Forum for Foreign Trade of Japan

Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev met with Japan's Foreign Minister Taro Kono and Hoshihigo Seko, Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, to host a joint business forum with Japan's Foreign Trade Organization.

The decision was made in Tokyo at a meeting of Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev with Japan's Economy and Trade Minister Hiroshigo Seko. The working visit by the Deputy Prime Minister to Japan was discussed since the visit of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to Bulgaria. It aims at identifying concrete steps to promote investment and trade between the two countries with a focus on technology, tourism, increasing and diversifying Bulgarian exports, exchanging experience and training.

Minister Seko stressed the interest of Japanese companies in cooperation with the CEE countries, including the construction of production bases. Japan's foreign trade organization JETRO will send its fact-finding mission to Bulgaria in May-June this year. The delegation plans to include Japanese companies with investment interest in the country.

Deputy Prime Minister Donchev has met with Tarot Kono, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan, and assured that as President of the EU Council, Bulgaria will work for the entry into force of the EU-Japan Free Trade Agreement, which will also stimulate bilateral economic relations. During a business forum with representatives of world-renowned Japanese corporations in Tokyo, Deputy Prime Minister Donchev highlighted the excellent investment climate in Bulgaria and access to the EU market as a prerequisite for a more prominent presence of the Japanese business in the Bulgarian economy and for increasing Bulgarian exports to Japan. Donchev also spoke with Deputy Chief Secretary of the Cabinet, Mr. Kotaro Nogamy, President of Japan's leading corporation, Mr. Shinji Yadzaki, Tokyo University Rector Mr. Kioshi Yamada, President of Japan's Foreign Trade Organization, Mr. Yashuchi Akashi, as well as representatives of the Bulgarian community in Tokyo.