Japanese Company Plans to Build the Tallest Wooden Skyscraper in the World

A Japanese company plans to build the tallest wooden skyscraper in the world. It will be located in Tokyo.

The company Sumitomo Forestry explains that the building will be 350m high and will have 70 floors. It will have shops, offices, hotels and private homes.

But its construction will not be cheap. Preliminary calculations indicate that it is possible to amount to 600 billion Yen (about 5.6 billion Dollars) - two times more than it would cost the construction of conventional skyscraper.

Here is how the building will look according to the architectural plans:

 

 

