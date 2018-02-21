Turkish Embassy Receives White Powder Envelope

Bulgaria: Turkish Embassy Receives White Powder Envelope

The Turkish Embassy in Moscow received an envelope containing white powderHurriyet reported on Feb. 20, citing an embassy employee.

Preliminary examinations showed that this white powder was not hazardous, according to an embassy employee, who told the agency on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Since last week, 12 embassies in Moscow reported receiving envelopes with white powder, according to security sources who spoke on condition of anonymity. No poisonous substances were discovered after examination.

