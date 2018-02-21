Erdogan Supports FYROM Claims on Name Dispute with Greece

FYROM President Gjorge Ivanov expressed his gratitude to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Turkey’s support regarding the name dispute with Greece during the corner’s visit to Ankara, Protothema reported. In the joint press conference that followed their meeting, Mr Erdogan stressed that with mutual will both sides could resolve the name dispute issue.

Mr Ivanon, on his part, thanked his Turkish counterpart for Turkey’s stance regarding the bilateral name dispute, expressing the view that it was unacceptable for a country to dispute the sovereign right to self-determination of another nation in the 21st century, a right “guaranteed by the UN Charter of Nations”.



“The name dispute must be resolved within the framework of the UN and within the framework which is defined by the UN Charter, the UN Security Council’s decisions, the Interim Agreement and the International Court of Justice’s ruling of 2011. Addressing issues such as identity, language and the Constitution of the “Republic of Macedonia” does not contribute, but rather complicates the process of finding a solution. I am delighted that President Erdogan during my visit has expressed his full understanding of our views on this issue”.



On his part, Mr Erdogan said his country was the first to recognise FYROM by its constitutional name of “Macedonia”.