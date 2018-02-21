BGN 151m Will Cost the Reconstruction of the Center of Sofia
The government has allocated BGN 151 million for the reconstruction of the central city district. This was said by Yordanka Fandakova, Mayor of Sofia.
The projects are 4, two of them are the big projects for the urban environment and the metropolitan public transport.
In her words, this is the most representative part of the city, which thanks to these funds in the next 2 years should be completely renewed.
''An extremely important project for the city and the improvement of air quality is the second stage of the integrated urban transport project. It includes a complete renovation of the tram line №5, except for the part around a Russian monument, which was already reconstructed few months ago. The first stops with video surveillance will be on the tram line №5'', she added.
Fandakova explained that seven new social services will be created, mainly for children deprived of parental care and with various problems. ''In this way, children will receive additional care and support to better integrate into society, "said Yordanka Fandakova.
