Microsoft's founder Bill Gates will become an actor.

He will appear in an episode of the popular comedy series "The Big Bang Theory," reported by CBS television broadcasting the US television series.

TV series tells of the life of friends physicists who often fall into comic situations. Some scientists and entrepreneurs, including Steven Hawking and Ian Musk, have been also participated in the show.

It is expected that the episode with Gates will be broadcast in America in March.

