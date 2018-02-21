Proportion of the Apolitical People in Bulgaria is Increasing

Politics » DOMESTIC | February 21, 2018, Wednesday
Bulgaria: Proportion of the Apolitical People in Bulgaria is Increasing

''There is an increasing share of those who hesitate or declare that they would not vote, ie they are not interested in the political processes at the moment. The proportion of the apolitical population is increasing.'' This is what sociologist Stefan Georgiev from AFIS commented, according to BNT.

He explained the trend with the fact that we are not in a pre-election situation.

There is no tangible dynamics in terms of political parties - in the case of the big political parties, GERB takes the first position, the second is the BSP, comments Evelina Slavkova from Trend Agency.

Tags: GERB, BSP, apolitical
