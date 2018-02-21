Visit of Austrian Chancellor Postponed to March 15

The postponed working visit of Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz will be held on 15th of March, the government's press office announced. Kurz’s arrival in Sofia was planned for today, 20th of February, but health reasons delayed his visit.

In their meeting in March, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and Chancellor Kurz will discuss the deepening of bilateral relations as well as EU-wide co-operation with a focus on continuity between the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the EU and the Austrian one, which starts on 1st of July./ BNT

