Azerbaijan Promotes its Tourism Potential in International Fair in Bulgaria

An Azerbaijani stand popularized the country`s tourism potential, as well as its history, traditions, culture within the international HOLIDAY & SPA EXPO in Sophia, Bulgaria.

The country`s participation was co-organized by Azerbaijan`s Embassy to Bulgaria, Azerbaijan Tourism Association and Buta Airways.

The Azerbaijani stand also presented the country`s wines and national dishes.

Bringing together the entire tourist market, HOLIDAY & SPA EXPO provides the unique opportunity for new contacts, expanding the client and partnership network, business meetings with professionals from all over the world in all sectors of the tourism industry.