Bulgarian Greenhouse is Going to Mars?

Bulgarian space greenhouse can feed the first human colony on Mars, which will be set up around 2030. This is what the head of the Institute of Space Research and Technology at BAS Prof. Petar Getsov has told.

According to him, the Institute's contributions to the Mars colonization mission are large and include the development of radiation protectors for the colonists. The Institute together with the Bulgarian Astronautics Society are official partners at the visit of the boss of the Mars One Bas Lansdorp project scheduled for March 23 in Sofia.

The idea of ​​the Dutch organization Mars One is to settle the first human colony on Mars. Several missions will be executed, with the deadline for sending people in 2032. After a long campaign, 100 volunteers have been selected to be ready to fly a one-way ticket and start a new world. Out of them will be selected final 24, half of the women. Mars One is gaining more popularity, especially after Falcon Heavy's successful launch of the SpaceX company by Elon Musk, Prof. Getsov explained.

According to him the institute, not simply believe in the financial success and scientific achievements of Mars One, but are willing to contribute to it with Bulgarian technologies. From one of Mars's satellites, for example, a Bulgarian device already collects information about the planet's radiation, an important factor for the future colony. It is expected that in 2020 a rover will land on the planet, which will again be equipped with Bulgarian instruments for this study.

"This is very important, because if it turns out that the radiation is too high, it will be necessary to protect the colonizers, which means an additional burden for the spacecraft that will transport them there," says Prof. Getsov. According to him, the main task of Mars One is to calculate the water and food that must be taken to Mars so that the colony can survive, but the ship will not be too heavy. It is here that there are hopes for the introduction of our technologies, as native scientists are pioneers in the development of the cosmic greenhouse.

"It's a space-based food production system so the colony can be independent of food supplies from Earth." It has already achieved a closed cycle of grain production. Now our scientists are working on the third generation greenhouse, which has more perfect LEDs and is completely separated from the crew of the ship or settlement of the colony.

"So far, the greenhouse was an open type, but we want to separate it with a new watering system and a separate atmosphere independent of the effects of human breathing," Prof. Getsov revealed.