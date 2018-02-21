North Korea Canceled at the Last Minute a Meeting with Mike Pence

A historic meeting between the United States and North Korea was planned at the Winter Olympics, but Pyongyang canceled it at the last minute, the White House said in a statement, cited by the Guardian. That would have been the first high-level meeting between the Donald Trump administration and Pyongyang.

The North Koreans hoped, in view of such a possibility, that Pence would soften his messages, but after the Vice President condemned human rights violations in North Korea and declared even tighter economic sanctions, the plan failed. The meeting was scheduled for February 10th.