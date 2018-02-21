Teenager Shot himself at School in the US
A teen shot himself at a school toilet in the US city of Massillon, Ohio, local media reported. The building was evacuated because of the incident. According to preliminary data, the seventh grader has brought a gun to school and shot himself. It is not known whether he did it on purpose. The student is taken to a hospital. There is no information about other victims.
