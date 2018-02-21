Teenager Shot himself at School in the US

World | February 21, 2018, Wednesday // 10:26| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Teenager Shot himself at School in the US Pixabay.com

A teen shot himself at a school toilet in the US city of Massillon, Ohio, local media reported. The building was evacuated because of the incident. According to preliminary data, the seventh grader has brought a gun to school and shot himself. It is not known whether he did it on purpose. The student is taken to a hospital. There is no information about other victims.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: teen, shot, himself, school, US
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria